Brokers Set Expectations for The Coca-Cola Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

NYSE:KO opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.