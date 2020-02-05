IDEX Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

IEX stock opened at $165.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX has a 52 week low of $136.24 and a 52 week high of $176.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.