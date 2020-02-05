Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hershey Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

HSY opened at $152.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey has a 52 week low of $104.36 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

