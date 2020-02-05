Ingersoll-Rand PLC Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ingersoll-Rand in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IR opened at $138.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $99.80 and a 52-week high of $139.40.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

