Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $296.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.96. Illumina has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Illumina by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $98,643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Illumina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.