Luther Burbank Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $577.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.