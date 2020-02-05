Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirby in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE KEX opened at $72.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirby has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,743 shares of company stock worth $1,316,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

