Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Decreased by Analyst

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $177.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.61. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at $64,737,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.81, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.