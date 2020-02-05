Mastercard Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Shares of MA stock opened at $329.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $327.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,131 shares of company stock valued at $125,952,372 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

