Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

LVS stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,935,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.