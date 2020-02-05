Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Cut by Analyst

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NFG opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

