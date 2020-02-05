New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.23 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

