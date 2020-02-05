Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

NYSE MMC opened at $114.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 206,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 91,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.