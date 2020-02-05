Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

