Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BP. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.13 ($8.07).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 471.55 ($6.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 484.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.26. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

