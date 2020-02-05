Verona Pharma (TARA) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: TARA) is one of 133 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Verona Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verona Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verona Pharma Competitors 1200 3612 7363 338 2.55

Verona Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.95%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 26.69%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A N/A -118.68% Verona Pharma Competitors -4,922.45% -126.52% -36.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verona Pharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A -$20.73 million -0.76 Verona Pharma Competitors $793.57 million $166.09 million 5.81

Verona Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verona Pharma competitors beat Verona Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

