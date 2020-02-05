Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDEV. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 31st. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 772.33 ($10.16).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 821 ($10.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 772.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 677.82. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

