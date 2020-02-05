Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

LON:BBY opened at GBX 268.40 ($3.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.49.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,005 shares of company stock worth $4,225,821.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.