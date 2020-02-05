Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAB. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 561 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 604.64 ($7.95).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 602.60 ($7.93) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 618.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 549.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

