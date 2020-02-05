Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $26.19. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Adient shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 3,852,600 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Adient in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Get Adient alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.