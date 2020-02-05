Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $94.39, but opened at $97.55. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $101.71, with a volume of 3,408,885 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,122,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,108,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

