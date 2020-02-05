Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,072.46 ($53.57).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 4,087 ($53.76) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,904.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,346.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (LON:BWY)

