Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.19, approximately 787,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 636,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Hawaiian by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

