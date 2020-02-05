DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Up 7.9% on Earnings Beat

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was up 7.9% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.39, approximately 256,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 151,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a P/E ratio of -237.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.
About DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.