DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Up 7.9% on Earnings Beat

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was up 7.9% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.39, approximately 256,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 151,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a P/E ratio of -237.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

About DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.