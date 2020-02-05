YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Up 13.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.55, 2,859,473 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,702,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $81.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.