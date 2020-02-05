Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Earnings Beat

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $55.72, approximately 1,880,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,066,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

