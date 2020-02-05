Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 921 ($12.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 928.21. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 70 shares of company stock valued at $64,750 in the last quarter.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

