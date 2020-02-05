La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Up 21.8% on Insider Buying Activity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shot up 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.39, 2,948,507 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,482,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Specifically, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 75,003 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $510,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LJPC. SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.07.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. Research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 299,995 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

