Avacta Group’s (AVCT) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AVCT opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.90. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.80 ($0.66). The firm has a market cap of $43.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

In related news, insider Trevor Nichols purchased 107,455 shares of Avacta Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,341.90 ($25,443.17).

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

