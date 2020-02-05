Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) PT Lowered to GBX 390

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 553.58 ($7.28).

AML opened at GBX 458.20 ($6.03) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 481.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 516.97. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

