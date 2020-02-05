Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.99) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,293.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,155.07. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78).

In other news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

