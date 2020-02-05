Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

GSM stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $145.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 373,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

