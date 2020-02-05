Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) versus EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magnolia Oil & Gas and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 8 0 2.73 EOG Resources 0 4 18 0 2.82

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.11%. EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $103.94, suggesting a potential upside of 41.19%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $882.40 million 3.03 $257.65 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $17.28 billion 2.48 $3.42 billion $5.54 13.29

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 7.80% 2.81% 2.21% EOG Resources 16.96% 13.94% 7.96%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Magnolia Oil & Gas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,532 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 614 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,687 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.