Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).
Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.99) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,293.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.07. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
