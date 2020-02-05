Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.99) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,293.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.07. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

