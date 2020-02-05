Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.85 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.85 ($4.48) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.04 ($4.70).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

