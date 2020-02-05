TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $13.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $16.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

FTI stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 566.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3,928.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $516,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 119.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 92,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

