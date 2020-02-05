Head-To-Head Contrast: Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) versus ENEVA S A/S (NYSE:ENEVY)

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra Energy and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy 4.40% 5.01% 1.50% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

This table compares Vistra Energy and ENEVA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy $9.14 billion 1.17 -$54.00 million ($0.02) -1,102.00 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistra Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vistra Energy and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Vistra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vistra Energy is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vistra Energy has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vistra Energy beats ENEVA S A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

