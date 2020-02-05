Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (NASDAQ:HNGKY) Financial Survey

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -14.86% -4.29% -1.54% HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.84 -$21.88 million $7.95 4.27 HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.67 billion 5.05 $2.46 billion N/A N/A

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75 HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential downside of 16.84%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR beats Office Properties Income Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.