Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Strong Sell

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Get Heartland Banccorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

HLAN stock opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17. Heartland Banccorp has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $101.21.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Banccorp will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Banccorp (HLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Banccorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Banccorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.