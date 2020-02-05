Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRKS. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,337 shares of company stock worth $10,499,089 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

