ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

