Poxel (PXXLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of PXXLF opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Poxel has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $303.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

