Poxel (PXXLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.
Shares of PXXLF opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Poxel has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $303.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.
Poxel Company Profile
Recommended Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.