Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.13.

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

