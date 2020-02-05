Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $204.33 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $130.87 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

