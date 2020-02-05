Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) to Buyback $100.00 million in Stock

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 50.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

PICO stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Pico has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. Pico had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 31.37%.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

