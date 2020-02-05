Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XYL stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.