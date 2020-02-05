Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
XYL stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
