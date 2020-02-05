AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in AudioCodes by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 108,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AudioCodes by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

