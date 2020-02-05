Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of WK opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. Workiva has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

