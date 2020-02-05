BidaskClub Downgrades Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
FOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.
FOXF stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. Fox Factory has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.