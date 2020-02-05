BidaskClub Downgrades Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

FOXF stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. Fox Factory has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $13,246,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

