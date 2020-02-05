Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

UEPS stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.05 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

